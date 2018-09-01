Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Tammy Duckworth is first US senator to give birth while in office

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., gave birth to a daughter Monday, becoming the first U.S. senator to have a baby while in office. The 50-year-old senator is an Iraq war veteran, who became a double amputee after the helicopter she was co-piloting crashed in 2004.Apr.09.2018

