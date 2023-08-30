IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tampa braces itself for Hurricane Idalia's onslaught

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Hurricane Idalia thrashing Cedar Key at a distance of about 90 miles from storm's eye

    00:28

  • Hurricane Idalia will have 'catastrophic impact' at landfall

    01:38

  • Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall

    06:21

  • Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 2 

    07:07

  • Biden in 'constant contact' with local leaders ahead of Hurricane Idalia

    00:36

  • Florida restaurant owner prepares for incoming Hurricane Idalia

    01:19

  • Idalia expected to strengthen prior to Wednesday landfall

    05:54

  • St. Petersburg police chief: Wind among top concerns as Idalia approaches

    03:26

  • Idalia strengthens to a major hurricane as Florida braces for impact

    03:17

  • Tropical storm Idalia brings strong winds, flooding to Cuba

    01:35

  • Florida preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia to hit shores

    03:32

  • Idalia expected to become a hurricane as it heads toward Florida

    02:13

  • Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a hurricane as it threatens Florida

    00:49

  • Sirens activated on Saturday in response to new Maui brush fire

    01:16

  • Tropical storm system expected to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane

    00:21

  • Residents evacuate as wildfires rage in Louisiana

    01:40

  • Deadly severe weather spawned at least 10 confirmed tornadoes in Midwest

    02:18

  • Al Roker tests Neil deGrasse Tyson in weather-related space quiz

    01:26

  • Extreme heatwave blankets parts of the Midwest and South

    01:41

msnbc

Tampa braces itself for Hurricane Idalia's onslaught

02:10

NBC News' Marissa Parra reports from Tampa, Florida, where the city has prepared for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall to its north.Aug. 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Tampa braces itself for Hurricane Idalia's onslaught

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Hurricane Idalia thrashing Cedar Key at a distance of about 90 miles from storm's eye

    00:28

  • Hurricane Idalia will have 'catastrophic impact' at landfall

    01:38

  • Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall

    06:21

  • Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 2 

    07:07

  • Biden in 'constant contact' with local leaders ahead of Hurricane Idalia

    00:36
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All