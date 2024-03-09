IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tampa man charged in shooting death of gay man at dog park
Tampa man charged in shooting death of gay man at dog park

A Tampa man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of John Walter Lay. The state attorney says evidence shows the crime was “motivated by hate.” WFLA’s Alessandra Young reports.March 9, 2024

