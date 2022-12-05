Body camera footage shows Tampa police chief flashing badge at traffic stop

- Now Playing
Body camera footage shows Tampa police chief flashing badge at traffic stop00:53
- UP NEXT
2 rescued from small plane after hitting power tower01:07
Watch: Off-duty New York fireman saves woman from burning car01:55
Police bodycam video shows Illinois officers rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond00:51
Chicago principal suspended over student's German military costume01:25
'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire01:58
Video shows smoke in Delta flight cabin after engine malfunction00:33
Watch: Paraglider flies in to help rescue stranded Florida woman01:42
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India01:19
NYC Man dies after getting stabbed in fight over bad manners01:41
Police bodycam video shows driver pulled from burning vehicle00:39
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall03:08
Surveillance video shows $500K jewelry heist, NYPD searching for 3 suspects00:47
Bodycam video released of suspect firing at Connecticut police, killing 2 officers01:43
Catch of the day: Whale!00:58
Watch elephants at Oregon Zoo smashing pumpkins00:40
Watch: Bodycam video shows Florida man using infant as human shield during stand-off with police01:14
Watch: Six people injured after huge waves sweep through Miami sidewalk00:49
Hong Kong police arrest man for alleged sedition during Queen Elizabeth II tribute00:47
At least two injured by oil refinery fire in Ohio00:37
- Now Playing
Body camera footage shows Tampa police chief flashing badge at traffic stop00:53
- UP NEXT
2 rescued from small plane after hitting power tower01:07
Watch: Off-duty New York fireman saves woman from burning car01:55
Police bodycam video shows Illinois officers rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond00:51
Chicago principal suspended over student's German military costume01:25
'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire01:58
Play All