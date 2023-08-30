- Now Playing
Tampa police removing people from flooded streets because of 'trash water'01:56
Florida restaurant owner describes 'big loss' from Hurricane Idalia02:57
Drone video captures Tampa flooding from Hurricane Idalia02:57
Watch: Gas station awning topples under Idalia's winds01:16
Idalia lessens to Category 1 hurricane as it moves across Florida and Georgia01:44
Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia06:18
Idalia's storm surge floods streets of Cedar Key01:14
Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa04:08
NBC reporter braves 100 mph winds during Idalia report from Perry, Florida04:05
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast05:10
Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 hurricane at Florida's Big Bend03:47
Watch: Strong Idalia winds rip Florida billboard during live NBC report02:05
Hurricane Idalia: What should residents do as storm nears landfall?03:16
Hurricane Idalia drenches cities along Gulf Coast02:16
Idalia lessens to Category 3 hurricane but 12-16 foot storm surge persists04:35
Gainesville and University of Florida anticipating more dramatic side of Idalia03:19
Hurricane Idalia: Tallahassee Mayor shares biggest concerns03:07
How strong is Hurricane Idalia, and where is the storm headed?02:27
Hurricane Idalia brings danger of record storm surge01:26
Hurricane Idalia strengthens to a Category 4 as it hits Florida02:39
