IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime’: Taylor Swift addresses NYU class of 2022

    23:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jessica Alba gives a 5-minute Honest makeup demo

    10:34

  • Hilary Duff talks viral Women’s Health cover, body positivity

    09:46

  • ‘Zaddy’ Christopher Meloni opens up about working out in the nude

    02:33

  • Mario Lopez talks family life and bringing ‘Access’ to the East Coast

    04:10

  • Get an etiquette lesson befitting a lady of Downton Abbey

    05:24

  • Get a first look at Marvel’s new ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ trailer

    01:03

  • ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ documentary in the works

    00:29

  • Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren will star in ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1932’

    01:13

  • See new trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2

    01:04

  • Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo posts tribute on his birthday

    00:38

  • Inside TODAY’s journey taking the stage in ‘Murder in Studio One’

    11:49

  • Depp’s lawyers accuse Amber Heard of doctoring abuse photos

    01:50

  • Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial

    03:44

  • 'Murder in Studio One': Watch TODAY anchors star in off-broadway play

    34:55

  • How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors

    06:42

  • Chris Meloni reveals story behind ‘Law & Order’ set pics with Mariska Hargitay

    03:35

  • tWitch on saying goodbye to ‘The Ellen Show’ after 9 years

    08:44

  • Hoda Kotb opens up about 'good parts' of being an 'older mom'

    07:04

  • Al decorates Craig’s dressing room for his return to Studio 1A

    00:57

NBC News

‘Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime’: Taylor Swift addresses NYU class of 2022

23:29

Taylor Swift delivered a commencement speech to New York University graduates and received an honorary degree at Yankee Stadium. She joked that she was likely selected to receive the honor “because I have a song called ’22,” and advised the class “not to cringe away from cringe.” May 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime’: Taylor Swift addresses NYU class of 2022

    23:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jessica Alba gives a 5-minute Honest makeup demo

    10:34

  • Hilary Duff talks viral Women’s Health cover, body positivity

    09:46

  • ‘Zaddy’ Christopher Meloni opens up about working out in the nude

    02:33

  • Mario Lopez talks family life and bringing ‘Access’ to the East Coast

    04:10

  • Get an etiquette lesson befitting a lady of Downton Abbey

    05:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All