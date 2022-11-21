IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: At least 46 killed and 700 hurt as earthquake hits Indonesia's Java Island

    Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards but Club Q shooting casts shadow

Taylor Swift won all six categories that she was nominated in at the American Music Awards, but Saturday's deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was mentioned by several of the stars.Nov. 21, 2022

