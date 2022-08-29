IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Taylor Swift wins top honor at MTV VMAs, announces new album

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Blake Shelton pops in for an extra special Sunday Mug Shot

    01:43

  • Dad and daughter wear matching outfits to Harry Styles concert

    01:04

  • Mickey Guyton on Grammy noms, meeting idol Shania Twain

    03:57

  • Mickey Guyton on emotional performance, supportive husband

    03:00

  • Watch Keanu Reeves surprise newlyweds at wedding reception

    00:49

  • Serena Williams reveals her pump-up song ahead of US Open

    01:15

  • Kelsea Ballerini honors Shania Twain at ACM Honors ceremony

    00:58

  • Alison Brie talks new movie ‘Spin Me Round,’ past clown job

    04:44

  • ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ renewed for its 12th season on HBO

    00:59

  • How pianist BLKBOK fuses hip-hop with classical music

    03:57

  • Harry Styles reveals he’s already working on his next album

    00:41

  • Bill Nye highlights urgency of protecting Earth in ‘The End is Nye’

    04:10

  • Get a behind-the-scenes look at Usher’s Las Vegas residency

    04:59

  • Hilarious parody musical turns ‘Titanic’ into Celine Dion fever dream

    02:42

  • Brendon Urie talks ‘talented fans,’ new album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

    01:41

  • ‘Grease’ returns to AMC theaters in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

    00:39

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have a wedding celebration soon

    04:02

  • Special Taylor Hawkins tribute concert set for September

    00:35

  • 'The Voice’ coaches reveal their Battle Advisors for this season

    00:56

NBC News

Taylor Swift wins top honor at MTV VMAs, announces new album

00:54

Taylor Swift won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for "All Too Well" and made a surprise announcement of a new album. Lizzo won the "Video for Good" award.Aug. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Taylor Swift wins top honor at MTV VMAs, announces new album

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Blake Shelton pops in for an extra special Sunday Mug Shot

    01:43

  • Dad and daughter wear matching outfits to Harry Styles concert

    01:04

  • Mickey Guyton on Grammy noms, meeting idol Shania Twain

    03:57

  • Mickey Guyton on emotional performance, supportive husband

    03:00

  • Watch Keanu Reeves surprise newlyweds at wedding reception

    00:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All