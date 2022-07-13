IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA

    04:35

  • Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

    05:27

  • Caroline Kennedy reflects on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legacy

    05:30

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    06:22

  • U.N. report: Worldwide hunger surged in 2021

    03:06

  • FBI and MI5 raise alarm over Chinese spying

    03:42

  • Experts warn of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in implanted medical devices 

    04:01

  • Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space

    05:13

  • NASA scientists test technology that could help sustain life on the moon

    06:53

  • Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

    03:03

  • 'Napalm Girl' from iconic Vietnam photo receives final burn treatment

    02:20

  • NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon

    05:59

  • Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion

    00:59

  • 300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat

    05:48

  • Missing North Carolina man's boat washes ashore off Portugal

    02:08

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

    04:35

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • FBI manhunt underway for fugitive in connection to girlfriend's death in Mexico

    03:12

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

NBC News Channel

'I lost 11': Teacher describes losing entire class in Uvalde shooting

03:18

Teacher Arnulfo Reyes, shot during the Robb Elementary massacre, describes the pain of losing his entire class. WOAI's Amanda Henderson reports.July 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA

    04:35

  • Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

    05:27

  • Caroline Kennedy reflects on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legacy

    05:30

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    06:22

  • U.N. report: Worldwide hunger surged in 2021

    03:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All