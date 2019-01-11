NBC News

Tearful Andy Murray says he may have to stop playing tennis before Wimbledon

01:30

An emotional Andy Murray said a hip injury may force him out of tournament tennis before this summer’s Wimbledon championships, after which he had planned to retire.Jan. 11, 2019

  • Tennis star Andy Murray breaks down in tears as he reveals retirement plan

    01:30

  • Family of New Jersey wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks speak out

    01:13

  • Efe Obada’s incredible journey to the NFL

    02:02

  • Lance Armstrong speaks out on life after doping scandal

    05:10

  • NFL player caught on video in violent confrontation with a woman

    01:17

  • Steph Curry responds to 9-year-old asking to have his Curry 5 shoes in girls’ section

    00:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All