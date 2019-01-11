Tennis star Andy Murray breaks down in tears as he reveals retirement plan

Tearful Andy Murray says he may have to stop playing tennis before Wimbledon01:30
An emotional Andy Murray said a hip injury may force him out of tournament tennis before this summer’s Wimbledon championships, after which he had planned to retire.
