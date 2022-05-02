IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Beijing implements strict restrictions with 'zero-Covid' policies amid rises in cases 

  • Kids 6 months to 5 years old could get COVID vaccine by June

    Tears of joy as New Zealand reopens to more foreign tourists

    Shanghai residents bang pots and pans in Covid lockdown protest

  • How soon could the FDA approve Moderna shot for kids under 6?

  • Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine for kids under age 6

  • FDA evaluating reports of Covid rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid

  • Parents' questions about the COVID-19 vaccine answered

  • Moderna seeks emergency use for vaccine for kids under 5

  • Mask confusion continues after Dr. Fauci claims U.S. is out of 'pandemic phase'

  • China’s call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdown

  • White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus

  • VP Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19: Is Biden at risk?

  • Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid

  • Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid-19

  • Could China’s Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?

  • Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms 1 year later, study shows

  • How Covid burnout in the workforce is impacting women

  • Rising COVID cases in Shanghai lead to extreme safety measures

  • Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow

Tears of joy as New Zealand reopens to more foreign tourists

New Zealand welcomed tourists from the U.S., Canada, Britain and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years Monday after dropping most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions.May 2, 2022

