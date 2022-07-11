Teen hit, killed by boat operated by her father in Ozarks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A teen girl was killed after being hit by a boat operated by her father while swimming in the Ozarks, Missouri. Local officials said it is unclear what caused the boat to accelerate into the group of swimmers. The boat operator was “tested for alcohol and found to be under the state legal limit,” said a highway patrol spokesman.July 11, 2022

