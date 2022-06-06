Teen in custody, warrant out for second suspect in Philadelphia South Street shooting

- UP NEXT
NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders03:49
NBC Investigation: McKinsey & Company worked with U.S. and Russian defense players03:53
NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound04:28
How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage05:54
AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities06:30
Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights12:10
Monkeypox virus spreads around world02:53
Puerto Ricans protest privatization of public beaches04:36
Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.03:11
De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico04:05
Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings01:57
World leaders consider boycotting Summit of the Americas03:03
Fmr. Secretary of State Kissinger suggests Ukraine cede territory to Russia03:21
Indian students hold candlelit vigil for Texas school shooting victims00:37
Ukraine's president sends condolences over Texas elementary school shooting00:38
Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control00:54
Parts of India, Brazil and South Africa ravaged by wave of recent flooding01:50
Biden faces questions on defending Taiwan on final day of Asia trip03:52
Expert says monkeypox likely started to spread at two raves in Europe02:52
Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border04:06
