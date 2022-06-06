IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

    03:49

  • NBC Investigation: McKinsey & Company worked with U.S. and Russian defense players

    03:53

  • NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound

    04:28

  • How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

    05:54

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:30

  • Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights

    12:10

  • Monkeypox virus spreads around world

    02:53

  • Puerto Ricans protest privatization of public beaches

    04:36

  • Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

    03:11

  • De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico

    04:05

  • Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

    01:57

  • World leaders consider boycotting Summit of the Americas

    03:03

  • Fmr. Secretary of State Kissinger suggests Ukraine cede territory to Russia

    03:21

  • Indian students hold candlelit vigil for Texas school shooting victims

    00:37

  • Ukraine's president sends condolences over Texas elementary school shooting

    00:38

  • Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control

    00:54

  • Parts of India, Brazil and South Africa ravaged by wave of recent flooding

    01:50

  • Biden faces questions on defending Taiwan on final day of Asia trip

    03:52

  • Expert says monkeypox likely started to spread at two raves in Europe

    02:52

  • Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border 

    04:06

NBC News

Teen in custody, warrant out for second suspect in Philadelphia South Street shooting

01:41

Philadelphia Chief of Homicide, Joanne Pescatore, revealed the name of a suspect in custody in relation to the Philadelphia South Street shooting that injured 14 people and killed three. A warrant has been issued for a second suspect. June 6, 2022

