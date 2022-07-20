IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Teen shot to death during farewell visit to former Harlem neighborhood

Teen shot to death during farewell visit to former Harlem neighborhood

01:36

Police say the 14-year-old and his family had stopped to say goodbye to family and friends after moving to New Jersey. WNBC's Ida Siegal reports.July 20, 2022

