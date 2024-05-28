IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Teen survives 400-foot fall into Washington state gorge
May 28, 202402:17

    Teen survives 400-foot fall into Washington state gorge

    02:17
Teen survives 400-foot fall into Washington state gorge

02:17

Rescuers say a 19-year-old man who tumbled nearly 400 feet into a Washington gorge suffered only minor injuries. KING's Maddie White reports.May 28, 2024

