‘It changed all my life’: Gazan teenager on the bullet lodged near her spine

Rep. Rashida Tlaib urges Michigan Democrats to vote against Biden04:22
Brazil’s Lula compares Israel-Hamas war to the Holocaust00:52
Israel’s Netanyahu threatens Rafah attack despite US warnings02:01
Humanitarian crisis growing in Gaza01:49
Video and satellite photos appear to show new Egyptian construction near the Gaza border01:05
4 patients die at Nasser Hospital after power outage, Gaza health ministry says01:24
Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest functioning hospital01:56
Six-year-old killed in Gaza after making harrowing call for help03:12
Gazan doctor reunited with family after Khan Younis hospital evacuation02:04
Video shows scenes of chaos and destruction inside Gaza's Nasser Hospital01:05
Israeli forces storm a hospital in Gaza sheltering Palestinians01:14
Doctor treats wounded in Rafah after evacuation ordered of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis01:04
Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon following rocket attack01:46
U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes02:00
Israel orders evacuation of Khan Younis hospital as troops advance01:10
House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package02:57
Palestinians set up camp in a central Gaza coastal town fearing an assault on Rafah00:46
Video shows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a Gaza tunnel, Israeli military says02:20
Video shows Khan Younis hospital compound coming under fire01:04
Video shows displaced Gazans leaving Rafah as Israel attacks01:27
