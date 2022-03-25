Teens allegedly planned to attack Chicago mosque during spring break, FBI says
01:56
According to court documents, 18-year-old Xavier Pelkey of Maine and two teenagers from two different states were planning an attack on a Shia Muslim mosque in Chicago during spring break. WMAQ’s Phil Rogers reports.March 25, 2022
