NBC News Channel

Teens allegedly planned to attack Chicago mosque during spring break, FBI says

01:56

According to court documents, 18-year-old Xavier Pelkey of Maine and two teenagers from two different states were planning an attack on a Shia Muslim mosque in Chicago during spring break. WMAQ’s Phil Rogers reports.March 25, 2022

