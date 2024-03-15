IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Teens in Massachusetts charged in racial bullying incident
March 15, 202401:46
    Teens in Massachusetts charged in racial bullying incident

    01:46
Teens in Massachusetts charged in racial bullying incident

01:46

Six juveniles in Southwick, Massachusetts, were charged in a racial bullying incident that included a mock slave auction, according to the Hampden County district attorney. All six were charged with threat to commit a crime. WWLP reports.March 15, 2024

