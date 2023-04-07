IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Tennessee Black Caucus says expelled members were 'unfairly prosecuted'

02:00

The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators Chairman Sam McKenzie held a press conference the day after two of its members, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, were expelled from the House. He said the members were "unfairly prosecuted" after they protested against gun violence on the chamber floor.April 7, 2023

