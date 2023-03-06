Tennessee drag queens vow to defy performance ban

- Now Playing
Tennessee drag queens vow to defy performance ban01:51
- UP NEXT
FBI offering $50K reward for 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico02:19
Lithium battery investigated as cause of massive New York fire01:57
1 dead, 8 injured in stampede at New York GloRilla concert03:49
Southwest plane makes emergency landing after bird strike01:02
Dozens detained after clash with officers at Atlanta police training site01:55
Shooting at Georgia house party leaves at least 2 dead, 6 injured02:05
At least 1 dead, 2 hospitalized in sightseeing plane crash in N.Y.01:33
Officials say second Norfolk Southern train derailment did not release 'hazardous material'02:07
License suspension of Memphis EMT in Tyre Nichols traffic stop upheld01:26
Police: 3 children found dead, 2 injured at a Texas home00:57
iPhone distress signal leads to rescue of driver who crashed into canal03:58
Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism03:32
Norovirus cases spike in both kids and adults01:28
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for wife and son’s murders04:29
Deadly storm in South putting 80 million under wind alerts01:27
Pennsylvania woman missing for decades found in Puerto Rico01:38
Financial crimes and death investigations ahead for Alex Murdaugh04:49
Alex Murdaugh's attorneys vow to appeal murder conviction04:14
Can ChatGPT fool a high school teacher? We put one to the test09:58
- Now Playing
Tennessee drag queens vow to defy performance ban01:51
- UP NEXT
FBI offering $50K reward for 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico02:19
Lithium battery investigated as cause of massive New York fire01:57
1 dead, 8 injured in stampede at New York GloRilla concert03:49
Southwest plane makes emergency landing after bird strike01:02
Dozens detained after clash with officers at Atlanta police training site01:55
Play All