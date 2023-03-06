IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tennessee drag queens vow to defy performance ban

Tennessee drag queens vow to defy performance ban

Performers at the Atomic Rose in Memphis, Tennessee, say they won't comply with a new law prohibiting drag performances. WMC's Walter Murphy reports.March 6, 2023

