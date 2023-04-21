IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Tennessee GOP lawmaker resigns after ethics violation

02:24

Officials say State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Tenn., resigned after he violated a discrimination and harassment policy. A statehouse subcommittee launched an ethics investigation in March 2023 after receiving a complaint regarding Campbell. WSMV's Danielle Jackson reports.April 21, 2023

