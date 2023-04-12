IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    How the Texas mifepristone abortion pill case could end up in Supreme Court

    05:36

  • Bidens host Easter Egg Roll at the White House

    01:27

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

    03:40

  • Clarence Thomas speaks out after report reveals lavish vacations paid for by top GOP donor

    02:00

  • White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    04:12

  • Justice Thomas accepted trips from GOP donor, report says

    03:23

  • Biden admin blames troubled Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump in new report

    02:06

  • White House releases report on Afghanistan withdrawal decision

    02:59

  • White House condemns ‘any type of attacks on any judge’

    01:18

  • How are lawmakers reacting to Trump’s indictment?

    04:12

  • Biden administration silent on Trump indictment

    03:14

  • White House condemns arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia

    01:09

  • McCarthy celebrates House passing bill with focus on 'lowering energy costs'

    02:18

  • Nashville elementary school shooting renews pleas for gun control

    02:30

  • Republican congressman criticizes D.C. schools as 'inmate factories'

    01:32

  • Michigan Rep. Slotkin 'done with being neutral' on gun safety

    01:47

  • Former Starbucks CEO faces anti-union accusations at Senate hearing

    01:58

  • Starbucks CEO tells Sanders his company 'has not broken the law'

    03:08

  • Starbucks CEO assures his company will 'put his people first' at Senate hearing

    05:34

  • Nashville GOP Rep. Ogles defends 2021 family photo with guns

    00:09

NBC News Channel

Tennessee Gov. Lee signs order strengthening gun background checks

01:32

Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order to strengthen gun background checks and called on lawmakers to put politics aside to enact stricter laws.April 12, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    How the Texas mifepristone abortion pill case could end up in Supreme Court

    05:36

  • Bidens host Easter Egg Roll at the White House

    01:27

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

    03:40

  • Clarence Thomas speaks out after report reveals lavish vacations paid for by top GOP donor

    02:00

  • White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    04:12

  • Justice Thomas accepted trips from GOP donor, report says

    03:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All