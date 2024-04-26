IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tennessee governor to sign bill allowing teachers to carry guns in school
April 26, 202401:07
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case

    03:05

  • Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

    01:54

  • Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

    01:46

  • The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49

  • Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'

    07:47

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04

  • Supreme Court likely to hear arguments on regulating ghost guns in next term

    04:08

  • Supreme Court weighs whether cities can punish homeless for camping in public spaces

    02:27

  • Supreme Court considers how cities can enforce laws on homeless camps

    04:07

  • House passes foreign aid bills and bill that could ban TikTok

    05:23

  • Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

    01:25

  • ‘Shameful’ effort to oust Speaker Johnson would ‘weaken’ the party, says GOP Rep. Bacon

    07:11

  • Boeing whistleblowers appear at congressional hearing

    01:39

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

  • Sen. Menendez may blame his wife for his alleged crimes

    03:44

  • House to send articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate

    02:16

  • Supreme Court hears Jan. 6 obstruction challenge that could affect Trump's case

    02:25

  • Johnson to advance Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan aid as separate bills

    01:31

NBC News Channel

Tennessee governor to sign bill allowing teachers to carry guns in school

01:07

Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he will sign a bill allowing teachers to carry concealed handguns in school, and that he believes it will keep children safer.April 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case

    03:05

  • Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

    01:54

  • Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

    01:46

  • The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49

  • Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'

    07:47
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All