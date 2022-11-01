IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video

A Tennessee mother's speech defending the LGBTQ community at a county library board meeting went viral. Jessee Graham spoke out against an alleged pressure campaign that forced the county's public library director to resign over the library’s display of LGBTQ books. Graham shares her thoughts on the broader culture war brewing over LGBTQ issues with NBC News' Matt Lavietes.Nov. 1, 2022

