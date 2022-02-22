IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tennessee mother faces prostitution charges after allegedly exchanging gifts for sex with high school students

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    'I didn't try to get in that cage': Massachusetts man denies attempting to enter tiger enclosure at Boston zoo

    01:18

  • 4-year-old fires shot at Utah police during McDonald's drive-thru altercation

    01:26

  • Police admit to arresting wrong student in Florida school threat

    02:49

  • Six people stabbed on NYC subway prior to new safety measures 

    04:52

  • How uterine fibroids disproportionally affect Black women

    05:31

  • Watch: Police save 2 children from burning apartment in dramatic rescue

    02:03

  • Inside the effort to ban conversion therapy

    06:00

  • Cocaine laced fentanyl leaves 5 dead in Colorado apartment

    01:39

  • Number of American children in poverty grows by 3.7 million following child tax credit expiration 

    05:08

  • Gas prices rising amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    01:48

  • At least six attacked on NYC subway after new safety plan announced

    01:23

  • How civil rights leader Xernona Clayton used persuasive power to create change

    01:57

  • Authorities on lookout for massive bear invading California community

    01:30

  • Florida woman allegedly stabbed husband 140 times, charged with murder

    01:37

  • Florida wedding guest fatally shot by officer during reception

    02:03

  • Stray dog in California reunited with family after going missing 12 years ago

    01:15

  • Closing arguments to begin in federal hate crime trial of men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:47

  • Portland shooting leaves at least one dead, five injured

    02:24

  • Police helicopter crash in Newport Beach

    01:49

NBC News Channel

Tennessee mother faces prostitution charges after allegedly exchanging gifts for sex with high school students

01:32

Investigators say Melissa A. Blair, 38, had sex with at least nine high school students over a nearly two year period. WBIR's Katelyn Keenehan reports.Feb. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tennessee mother faces prostitution charges after allegedly exchanging gifts for sex with high school students

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    'I didn't try to get in that cage': Massachusetts man denies attempting to enter tiger enclosure at Boston zoo

    01:18

  • 4-year-old fires shot at Utah police during McDonald's drive-thru altercation

    01:26

  • Police admit to arresting wrong student in Florida school threat

    02:49

  • Six people stabbed on NYC subway prior to new safety measures 

    04:52

  • How uterine fibroids disproportionally affect Black women

    05:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All