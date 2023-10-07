IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tensions escalate after Palestinian militants launch airstrikes toward Israel

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Greenland women seek compensation after alleged involuntary birth control procedure

    02:33

  • Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize

    01:43

  • Watch: Iranian teen’s journey through Tehran metro before alleged attack

    02:02

  • U.S. military shoots down Turkish drone in Syria

    03:39

  • Funerals held for scores of people killed in a drone attack on a graduation ceremony at a Syrian military academy

    00:39

  • 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

    01:11

  • Putin suggests Russia could revoke its ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

    02:17

  • Bed bug infestation sweeps Paris with concerns the pests will spread beyond France

    01:39

  • China’s food security threatened by climate change

    02:11

  • Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say

    01:29

  • Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

    01:24

  • Greenland women seek compensation over involuntary IUDs from Denmark

    01:55

  • Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

    01:32

  • Video shows treated radioactive water ready for release from wrecked Fukushima plant

    01:01

  • Deadly floods hit India after a Himalayan glacial lake bursts its banks

    00:57

  • Typhoon Koinu pummels Taiwan with record-breaking winds

    01:05

  • Pope Francis and bishops face critical issues at historic synod

    01:55

  • Meet Peru’s first leopard cubs born in captivity at Lima zoo

    01:31

  • Three scientists win the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on quantum dots

    00:52

NBC News

Tensions escalate after Palestinian militants launch airstrikes toward Israel

01:40

A Palestinian militant group launched dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country.Oct. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Tensions escalate after Palestinian militants launch airstrikes toward Israel

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Greenland women seek compensation after alleged involuntary birth control procedure

    02:33

  • Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize

    01:43

  • Watch: Iranian teen’s journey through Tehran metro before alleged attack

    02:02

  • U.S. military shoots down Turkish drone in Syria

    03:39

  • Funerals held for scores of people killed in a drone attack on a graduation ceremony at a Syrian military academy

    00:39
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All