‘Kids screaming, mothers screaming, it’s so crazy’: Terrified crowds rush to escape Kyiv
02:01
“It feels like we've stepped back into World War Two,” said NBC News’ Richard Engel as he watched Kyiv residents crowding onto trains to escape the city. “People are hugging and saying goodbye, and not sure if they will ever come back to this place.”March 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’
02:10
Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city
00:46
Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens
02:46
Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant
02:43
Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces