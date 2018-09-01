Death toll soars past 300 on Indonesian resort island; aftershocks spark panic

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Terrorized residents suffer quake aftershock in Lombok, Indonesia
A strong aftershock sent residents fleeing from their homes as it rattled the Indonesian island of Lombok.
World News
Death toll soars past 300 on Indonesian resort island; aftershocks spark panic00:52
Families flee playground, baby and pregnant woman killed as Hamas and Israel exchange fire01:14
7,000-year-old skeleton unearthed at Mexico’s ‘cave of ancestors’01:04
ARCHIVAL: Suicide bombers attack U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania02:17
Heat waves: Everything you need to know to stay safe01:42
Earthquake leaves dozens dead in Indonesia01:09
Play All