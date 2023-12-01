IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Tesla begins deliveries of its Cybertruck years after viral glass test

01:26

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the deliveries for the Cybertruck pickup were underway just four years after it was unveiled. Musk also touted that the truck's windows were "rock proof" and the doors could withstand bullets.Dec. 1, 2023

