NBC News Channel

NYC teen gets 14 to life for murder of college student Tessa Majors

01:39

Rashaun Weaver was convicted for the 2019 fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors. Weaver was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison. WNBC’s Myles Miller reports.Jan. 19, 2022

