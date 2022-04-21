Watch: Video shows pitcher tackle opponent during baseball game in Texas

- UP NEXT
Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’06:11
Allyson Felix talks retirement, motherhood, brand ‘Saysh’05:05
Women taking on more MLB leadership positions01:29
Brother of 8-year-old Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race00:59
Boston Marathon kicks off with heightened COVID-19 restrictions02:09
After twenty years of the 'Rooney Rule,' NFL still has just three Black head coaches01:47
75-year celebration of Jackie Robinson integrating MLB01:43
These fighters throw pillows, not punches: Pillow fighting goes pro02:57
Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges09:28
Fighting to preserve Black baseball history 75 years after Jackie Robinson integrated MLB05:18
Hue Jackson: For NFL teams bending the Rooney Rule, 'there's not a penalty'11:10
Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history00:42
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage03:12
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by dump truck02:05
How esports have become a pathway to college scholarships03:36
Six state attorneys general warn NFL about treatment of female workers04:28
Couple celebrating retirement gets special surprise on the plaza!00:48
‘Never underestimate Tiger Woods,’ Notah Begay says03:18
Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash02:19
Jayhawks fans celebrate win over North Carolina00:46
- UP NEXT
Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’06:11
Allyson Felix talks retirement, motherhood, brand ‘Saysh’05:05
Women taking on more MLB leadership positions01:29
Brother of 8-year-old Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race00:59
Boston Marathon kicks off with heightened COVID-19 restrictions02:09
After twenty years of the 'Rooney Rule,' NFL still has just three Black head coaches01:47
Play All