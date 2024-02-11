IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Texas church shooting leaves 2 injured, suspected shooter dead

01:49

Two people are wounded and a suspected shooter is dead after a shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. The investigation is ongoing and motives remain unknown.Feb. 11, 2024

Best of NBC News

