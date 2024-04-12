IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House votes to renew FISA spying tool after earlier Republican revolt

Texas doctor accused of manipulating transplant lists
April 12, 202401:36
  • Now Playing

    Texas doctor accused of manipulating transplant lists

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:17

  • Data shows disparity in who gets weight loss drugs

    02:56

  • Colon cancer blood test shows promise

    01:02

  • Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40

  • Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs

    01:59

  • Doctors say cancer vaccines show promising results in trial patients

    03:05

  • Medicare set to begin negotiations on prescription drug prices

    02:04

  • Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools

    01:56

  • Experts warn of a dangerous flu season for children

    02:48

  • More than 20 patients accuse retired pediatrician of sexual assault

    01:26

  • FDA warns consumers against using 27 different kinds of eyedrops 

    02:50

  • Seattle reaches settlement in fatal 911 'caution note' error

    02:14

  • Can a full-body MRI scan help prevent cancer?

    03:07

  • 75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente preparing to strike

    02:05

  • CDC approves new Covid vaccine for anyone over six months

    02:01

  • When patients can expect to see savings after Medicare reveals drug price negotiations

    01:51

  • Runner with one leg attempts marathon on crutches to protest prosthesis prices

    03:33

  • Missouri tightens restrictions on gender-affirming care

    01:56

NBC News Channel

Texas doctor accused of manipulating transplant lists

01:36

Liver transplants have been halted at a Houston hospital amid allegations a doctor falsified records to deny surgeries. KPRC's Bryce Newberry reports.April 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Texas doctor accused of manipulating transplant lists

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:17

  • Data shows disparity in who gets weight loss drugs

    02:56

  • Colon cancer blood test shows promise

    01:02

  • Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40

  • Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All