Texas DPS: 19 students, 2 teachers killed in school shooting

Parts of India, Brazil and South Africa ravaged by wave of recent flooding01:50
- Now Playing
Texas DPS: 19 students, 2 teachers killed in school shooting01:10
- UP NEXT
'Enough': Steve Kerr reacts to Texas shooting, calls on Washington to pass background checks00:56
Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots00:40
'Why do we keep letting this happen?': Biden speaks after Texas school shooting07:01
Authorities identify 18-year-old suspect in Texas elementary school shooting07:10
White House lowers flags to half-staff honoring Texas school shooting victims01:30
Two dead, multiple children injured in Texas elementary school shooting04:12
Man kicked off California school campus strikes children with car01:31
Video shows apparent fight between former NFL player and Newark airport worker00:59
What you need to know about the monkeypox virus02:31
New York City removes last public payphone01:23
Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary remains too close to call between Oz, McCormick04:23
U.S. active shooter incidents increased by 52 percent in 2021, FBI report says04:54
Biden faces questions on defending Taiwan on final day of Asia trip03:52
How Georgia midterm elections could determine control of Senate06:24
Watch: Stranded man rescued by helicopter from Californian cliff00:48
One person killed, three others rescued after fall from Palos Verdes cliff01:32
Buffalo students walk to honor shooting victims01:25
Expert says monkeypox likely started to spread at two raves in Europe02:52
Parts of India, Brazil and South Africa ravaged by wave of recent flooding01:50
- Now Playing
Texas DPS: 19 students, 2 teachers killed in school shooting01:10
- UP NEXT
'Enough': Steve Kerr reacts to Texas shooting, calls on Washington to pass background checks00:56
Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots00:40
'Why do we keep letting this happen?': Biden speaks after Texas school shooting07:01
Authorities identify 18-year-old suspect in Texas elementary school shooting07:10
Play All