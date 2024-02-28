WATCH: Texas firefighters drive along highway surrounded by wildfire

Video shows funnel cloud, large hail and damage as severe weather strikes the Midwest00:45
- Now Playing
WATCH: Texas firefighters drive along highway surrounded by wildfire00:35
- UP NEXT
Massive wildfire burns through Texas panhandle00:55
Record warmth climbs to summer-like temperatures in South03:16
Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway00:40
Recent California storms highlight risk to coastal homes01:43
Rescue crews save people in high waters after California storms02:35
New storm causes more destruction in California01:31
Wet winter storm slams California with rain and flooding04:30
Unrelenting storms bring heavy rain and floods to California03:09
Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures02:00
Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures02:00
Powerful storms pummel California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers02:03
Heavy rain, whipping winds wreak havoc in the West03:08
Another atmospheric river headed to the West Coast00:56
Tens of millions under flood alerts on West Coast00:57
Fast-moving storm dumps snow across parts of Northeast01:48
Winter storm slams the Northeast as a second system approaches02:58
Cities across Northeast clean up after major winter snowstorm02:51
Snowplows hit the street in New York City for first time in two years00:40
Video shows funnel cloud, large hail and damage as severe weather strikes the Midwest00:45
- Now Playing
WATCH: Texas firefighters drive along highway surrounded by wildfire00:35
- UP NEXT
Massive wildfire burns through Texas panhandle00:55
Record warmth climbs to summer-like temperatures in South03:16
Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway00:40
Recent California storms highlight risk to coastal homes01:43
Play All