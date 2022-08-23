IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas flood victim on phone with family as she was swept away

01:51

Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving through Mesquite when her car was caught up in rapidly flowing floodwaters. KXAS' Meredith Yeomans reports.Aug. 23, 2022

