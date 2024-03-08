IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas governor: Biden State of the Union was a ‘slap in the face’ to those who care about the border
March 8, 202408:37
  • UP NEXT

    Harris praises Biden's State of the Union, won't commit to a debate with Trump

    01:01

  • Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights

    07:08

  • Rep. Bush urges Biden to call for 'lasting cease-fire' in Gaza

    02:41

  • High court says Trump should appear on Colorado ballot

    02:11

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on what sets her apart from others in the California Senate primary

    06:27

  • Trump reacts after Supreme Court rules he cannot be removed from state ballots

    00:55

  • Special report: Supreme Court rules Trump cannot be removed from state ballots

    15:09

  • Republicans grill defense secretary for keeping hospitalization secret

    01:38

  • Republican Congressman: The House is ‘not at all’ broken

    08:44

  • House passes short-term government spending bill

    01:37

  • Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader in November

    02:32

  • White House doctor says Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical

    00:39

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim

    03:19

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he'll step down as Senate Republican leader

    01:37

  • Hunter Biden testifies in GOP impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    00:57

  • High court to consider Trump's immunity claim

    02:05

  • Full special report: Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case

    12:43

  • Why Supreme Court taking up immunity case is a win for Trump

    01:34

  • Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case

    02:41

  • What a government shutdown actually means

    03:13

NBC News Channel

Texas governor: Biden State of the Union was a ‘slap in the face’ to those who care about the border

08:37

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) talks to NBC News Senior White House correspondent Gabe Gutierrez about President Biden’s State of the Union address and the scuttled, bipartisan border deal.March 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Harris praises Biden's State of the Union, won't commit to a debate with Trump

    01:01

  • Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights

    07:08

  • Rep. Bush urges Biden to call for 'lasting cease-fire' in Gaza

    02:41

  • High court says Trump should appear on Colorado ballot

    02:11

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on what sets her apart from others in the California Senate primary

    06:27

  • Trump reacts after Supreme Court rules he cannot be removed from state ballots

    00:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All