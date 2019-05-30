Texas graduate Sarai Ruiz met her dad on the border bridge after he couldn’t attend her graduation ceremony at Hector J. Garcia Early College High School in Laredo. Ruiz’s father had been deported from the United States when she was just four years old. Though she now lives with both of her parents in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Ruiz continued to attend school in the United States, which meant crossing the border bridge every day to get her education.