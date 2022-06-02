IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict 

    02:47

  • Tulsa gunman was patient who blamed doctor for pain after surgery

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    'System error': Texas lawmaker says 911 calls from Uvalde did not reach school police chief

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    Tulsa police: Gunman was disgruntled hospital patient who targeted former doctor

    07:48

  • Arrest made in 2019 murder of Pennsylvania trust fund heir

    01:34

  • No charges to be filed in deadly Wisconsin police shooting

    01:55

  • Chicago police officer wounded in traffic stop shooting

    01:11

  • Craftsman Trey Ganem donates custom caskets for Uvalde victims 

    03:50

  • Community shaken after 8-year-old boy on vacation killed in random shooting

    01:23

  • Admiral Linda Fagan becomes first woman to lead U.S. armed forces branch

    01:54

  • Five people dead, including gunman at Tulsa hospital shooting

    02:14

  • Woman shares husband's experience inside Tulsa medical building during active shooting

    02:15

  • At least 3 people killed, gunman also dead in Oklahoma hospital campus shooting

    01:36

  • California reparations report details 150 years of 'moral and legal wrongs'

    03:55

  • Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years

    04:30

  • How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward

    02:53

  • Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’

    00:56

  • Amber Heard 'heartbroken' after jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation case

    01:28

  • Uvalde police chief disputes communication claim: 'We've been in contact with DPS every day'

    01:57

  • Biden announces third baby formula flight amid shortage

    02:04

NBC News

'System error': Texas lawmaker says 911 calls from Uvalde did not reach school police chief

03:21

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told reporters that 911 calls made from inside the classroom at Robb Elementary School did not reach the campus law enforcement chief on the scene.June 2, 2022

  • Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict 

    02:47

  • Tulsa gunman was patient who blamed doctor for pain after surgery

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    'System error': Texas lawmaker says 911 calls from Uvalde did not reach school police chief

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    Tulsa police: Gunman was disgruntled hospital patient who targeted former doctor

    07:48

  • Arrest made in 2019 murder of Pennsylvania trust fund heir

    01:34

  • No charges to be filed in deadly Wisconsin police shooting

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All