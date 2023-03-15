IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas lawmakers react to takeover of Houston public schools

Texas lawmakers react to takeover of Houston public schools

Texas officials announced that the state will take over Houston's public school district, which is the largest in the state. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the goal is to get rid of chronic low achievement. KPRC's Bryce Newberry reports.March 15, 2023

    Texas lawmakers react to takeover of Houston public schools

