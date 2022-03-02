IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter

    01:27

  • White House outlines Covid plan to ‘get back to our more normal routine’

    03:33

  • New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family

    04:30

  • Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    Texas Little League coach accused of sex crimes

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Growing number of schools lift mask mandates

    01:49

  • Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking own death

    01:38

  • Gun locks distributed after 4-year-old Georgia boy accidentally shoots himself

    01:08

  • Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, wife threatened in Las Vegas restaurant

    01:56

  • Search continues for missing South Carolina mother Alexis Ware

    01:23

  • New York City to lift some vaccine requirements and school mask mandates

    03:23

  • New data shows Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for kids 5 to 11 offers little protection

    01:50

  • New U.N. report warns of immediate dangers of climate change

    01:27

  • Woman hit in face with feces while waiting for subway in Bronx

    01:23

  • How young voters feel about President Biden ahead of State of the Union

    03:39

  • 'Succession' star speaks out on Ukraine, Russia at SAG Awards

    00:34

  • Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute

    01:30

  • Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation

    03:30

  • DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia

    02:24

  • Teenager charged in shooting death of 5-year-old boy, two other people

    01:08

NBC News Channel

Texas Little League coach accused of sex crimes

01:42

Bernsen Law Firm announced a historic federal lawsuit against a former Little League coach accused of sex crimes against children. Lead attorney David Bernsen said the league “failed” the players. KJAC’s Cameron Sibert reports.March 2, 2022

  • Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter

    01:27

  • White House outlines Covid plan to ‘get back to our more normal routine’

    03:33

  • New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family

    04:30

  • Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    Texas Little League coach accused of sex crimes

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Growing number of schools lift mask mandates

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All