IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter 01:27 White House outlines Covid plan to ‘get back to our more normal routine’ 03:33 New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family 04:30 Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union 07:25
Now Playing
Texas Little League coach accused of sex crimes 01:42
UP NEXT
Growing number of schools lift mask mandates 01:49 Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking own death 01:38 Gun locks distributed after 4-year-old Georgia boy accidentally shoots himself 01:08 Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, wife threatened in Las Vegas restaurant 01:56 Search continues for missing South Carolina mother Alexis Ware 01:23 New York City to lift some vaccine requirements and school mask mandates 03:23 New data shows Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for kids 5 to 11 offers little protection 01:50 New U.N. report warns of immediate dangers of climate change 01:27 Woman hit in face with feces while waiting for subway in Bronx 01:23 How young voters feel about President Biden ahead of State of the Union 03:39 'Succession' star speaks out on Ukraine, Russia at SAG Awards 00:34 Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute 01:30 Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation 03:30 DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia 02:24 Teenager charged in shooting death of 5-year-old boy, two other people 01:08 Texas Little League coach accused of sex crimes 01:42
Bernsen Law Firm announced a historic federal lawsuit against a former Little League coach accused of sex crimes against children. Lead attorney David Bernsen said the league “failed” the players. KJAC’s Cameron Sibert reports.
March 2, 2022 Read More Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter 01:27 White House outlines Covid plan to ‘get back to our more normal routine’ 03:33 New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family 04:30 Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union 07:25
Now Playing
Texas Little League coach accused of sex crimes 01:42
UP NEXT
Growing number of schools lift mask mandates 01:49