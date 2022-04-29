IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out against release of body cam footage

    03:19

  • ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

    03:21

  • No charges for Florida officer accused of aggravated battery

    02:22

  • Wisconsin teen suspect raped, strangled 10-year-old girl slain, officials say

    01:41

  • Arrest made in connection to 1988 murder of New Hampshire girl

    01:40

  • Indianapolis police officers on leave after man dies during mental health call

    01:41

  • 3-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans' French Quarter

    01:26

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport

    01:46

  • Connecticut 6-year-old severely burned in alleged bullying attack

    01:58

  • New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation

    02:53

  • Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game

    03:46

  • Watch: Video shows inside of school bus after being hit by speeding car

    03:29

  • Missing 3-month old found alive in California

    01:34

  • Police identify man shot by Secret Service agents outside of Peruvian ambassador's home

    02:19

  • Alabama Arby's manager charged in hot grease assault

    01:29

  • California police search for 3-month-old kidnapped as grandmother unloaded groceries

    01:34

  • Grand Rapids police identify officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

    02:00

  • Missing Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead

    02:22

  • Meet the students cracking cold cases for college credit

    04:04

  • Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park death

    02:07

NBC News Channel

Texas man accused of 18 murders convicted of killing 1 woman

01:34

Billy Chemirmir, who was charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas are over two years, was found guilty of one murder after an earlier mistrial. KXAS’s Katy Blakey reports.April 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out against release of body cam footage

    03:19

  • ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

    03:21

  • No charges for Florida officer accused of aggravated battery

    02:22

  • Wisconsin teen suspect raped, strangled 10-year-old girl slain, officials say

    01:41

  • Arrest made in connection to 1988 murder of New Hampshire girl

    01:40

  • Indianapolis police officers on leave after man dies during mental health call

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All