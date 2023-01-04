Texas man accused of kidnapping woman met on Bumble app

- Now Playing
Texas man accused of kidnapping woman met on Bumble app01:16
- UP NEXT
‘We did not expect’ to find survivors after car drove off California cliff, rescuer says03:08
FTX crash victim wants to see Sam Bankman-Fried ‘held accountable’03:41
Biden, McConnell to deliver remarks on infrastructure02:28
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest07:15
Can Kevin McCarthy secure votes to become speaker of the House?04:28
Watch: Cruise ship rescues migrants from crowded boat in Gulf of Mexico01:02
First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri00:49
Signs of support for Hamlin shine in Ohio, Niagara Falls00:50
40 years of eruptions: Kilauea Volcano02:06
Influx of migrants temporarily closes Florida national park04:26
Driver arrested for attempted murder after Tesla drove off California cliff02:30
N.Y. Congressman-elect Santos to take office despite campaign controversy03:06
Buffalo community rallies behind Damar Hamlin02:32
Jeremy Renner shares Instagram photo from hospital bed00:35
Jeremy Renner run over by own snow vehicle, authorities say02:23
University of Idaho murders suspect will not fight extradition01:44
Rate of children accidentally ingesting cannabis is skyrocketing, new report says01:30
Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.01:29
Hamlin injury brings NFL priorities, practices under scrutiny02:08
- Now Playing
Texas man accused of kidnapping woman met on Bumble app01:16
- UP NEXT
‘We did not expect’ to find survivors after car drove off California cliff, rescuer says03:08
FTX crash victim wants to see Sam Bankman-Fried ‘held accountable’03:41
Biden, McConnell to deliver remarks on infrastructure02:28
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest07:15
Can Kevin McCarthy secure votes to become speaker of the House?04:28
Play All