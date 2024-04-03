IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas mom says she was issued an arrest warrant for overdue library books
April 3, 202401:49
    Texas mom says she was issued an arrest warrant for overdue library books

Texas mom says she was issued an arrest warrant for overdue library books

01:49

A Texas woman said she went to get her driver’s license renewed to discover that she had a warrant out for her arrest for overdue library books. Kaylee Morgan, a stay-at-home mother of five, said she was shocked by the warrant citing theft of government property. KPRC’s Brittany Taylor reports.April 3, 2024

