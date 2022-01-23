Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack
A Houston deputy was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Texas. The unidentified suspect is still on the run and the incident is being investigated. During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gave a message to the suspect saying, “The best thing you can do is turn yourself in peacefully.”Jan. 23, 2022
