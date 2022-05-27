IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas official: Two children called 911 from inside Uvalde school and later survived

    02:03

  • Breaking down new details on police response during Texas school shooting

    03:57
  • Now Playing

    Texas official: 'Wrong decision' for officers not to breach Uvalde classroom door sooner

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Heard would ‘have worse injuries’ if abuse claims were ‘a grand hoax,’ attorney says

    02:56

  • Texas officials give updated timeline of Uvalde school shooting

    11:56

  • Four arrested, classes canceled after 'credible' Texas school threat

    01:41

  • Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed ‘isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,’ attorney says

    04:57

  • Heard attorney: Depp ‘cannot and will not take responsibility for his own actions’

    01:58

  • 'Are we next?': Virginia students rally for new gun laws following Texas shooting

    01:47

  • Depp’s attorney: Heard’s claims of abuse are ‘me too, without any me too’

    04:26

  • Ohio students demand new gun laws in wake of Texas shooting

    01:28

  • Depp’s attorney: Heard ‘came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life’

    02:14

  • Amber Heard ‘set up’ Johnny Depp with false report of abuse, attorney says

    04:21

  • Texas students express frustrations about school shootings after Uvalde

    03:33

  • What to expect from closing arguments in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:29

  • What to expect if you’re traveling for Memorial Day weekend

    02:47

  • Parents question officers’ response to Uvalde school shooting

    06:53

  • 'Lost Lake Fire' rages along California-Arizona border

    00:33

  • Tears, candles at memorial for school shooting victims in Uvalde

    00:51

  • At least 4 dead, 2 injured after house explosion in Pennsylvania

    00:55

NBC News

Texas official: 'Wrong decision' for officers not to breach Uvalde classroom door sooner

01:30

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw told reporters he believed officers initially on the scene of the Uvalde school shooting made the "wrong decision" in hindsight not to breach the classroom door to engage the active shooter.May 27, 2022

  • Texas official: Two children called 911 from inside Uvalde school and later survived

    02:03

  • Breaking down new details on police response during Texas school shooting

    03:57
  • Now Playing

    Texas official: 'Wrong decision' for officers not to breach Uvalde classroom door sooner

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Heard would ‘have worse injuries’ if abuse claims were ‘a grand hoax,’ attorney says

    02:56

  • Texas officials give updated timeline of Uvalde school shooting

    11:56

  • Four arrested, classes canceled after 'credible' Texas school threat

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All