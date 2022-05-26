Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

- Now Playing
Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response05:44
- UP NEXT
Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender01:57
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp ‘himself beat me up for five years’03:22
Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?08:51
Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre01:32
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit ‘humiliating for any human to go through’03:44
Videos show witnesses questioning police response at Uvalde shooting02:16
Aunt: Fourth grader smeared self with blood, played dead to survive shooting01:20
'How to Murder Your Husband' author convicted of murdering husband02:01
Would more security in schools prevent active shooter incidents?03:33
Lawmakers face growing calls for action to address gun violence04:36
FBI data shows dramatic rise in school shootings across U.S.02:17
Parkland shooting survivor: Teachers ‘went to school to be educators,’ not law enforcement04:06
'She was full of love': Texas shooting victim's father describes his daughter00:32
Hundreds gather in Minnesota to honor George Floyd on two-year anniversary of death01:45
Starbucks sued over union retaliation claims09:30
Vigils held to honor Texas school shooting victims01:15
19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting03:49
Americans react to the Robb Elementary School massacre02:53
World leaders consider boycotting Summit of the Americas03:03
- Now Playing
Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response05:44
- UP NEXT
Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender01:57
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp ‘himself beat me up for five years’03:22
Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?08:51
Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre01:32
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit ‘humiliating for any human to go through’03:44
Play All