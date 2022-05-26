IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Gunman entered Texas school unobstructed and was not confronted by school police officer, officials say

    Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

    05:44
NBC News

Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

05:44

In a news conference, an official from the Texas Department of Public Safety provided a timeline of the shooting at Robb Elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers. The information comes amid high scrutiny over police response to the massacre and questions whether more lives could have been saved.May 26, 2022

