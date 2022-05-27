IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Texas officials give updated timeline of Uvalde school shooting

    11:56
Texas officials give updated timeline of Uvalde school shooting

11:56

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw gave an updated timeline of events in the deadly Uvalde school shooting amid criticism over the police response.May 27, 2022

    Texas officials give updated timeline of Uvalde school shooting

    11:56
    Four arrested, classes canceled after 'credible' Texas school threat

    01:41

