Parents push for audit of Texas school's explicit books
01:21
During a Katy ISD board meeting, several parents at the Texas school expressed their concerns about sexually explicit books found in the classrooms. One parent said, “There are hundreds of books that we need to audit out of our libraries right now.” KPRC’s Sofia Ojeda reports.Jan. 31, 2022
Florida citrus growers fight to save fruit from deep freeze
01:33
Multiple historically Black colleges targeted in bomb threats across U.S.
01:39
Now Playing
Parents push for audit of Texas school's explicit books
01:21
UP NEXT
Spotify issues advisory for Covid related content amid mounting criticism
02:13
Federal judge reviews plea agreements for two men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery
04:25
Off-duty Washington state police officer shot to death by deputy responding to robbery call