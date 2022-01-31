IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida citrus growers fight to save fruit from deep freeze

    01:33

  • Multiple historically Black colleges targeted in bomb threats across U.S.

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Parents push for audit of Texas school's explicit books

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Spotify issues advisory for Covid related content amid mounting criticism

    02:13

  • Federal judge reviews plea agreements for two men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery

    04:25

  • Off-duty Washington state police officer shot to death by deputy responding to robbery call

    01:36

  • 'I've never missed a vote': WWII veteran's mail-in ballot application repeatedly rejected under new Texas rules

    01:39

  • Country music's Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dies at 84

    00:19

  • Michigan's Oakland University apologizes after scholarship announcement gaffe

    01:33

  • San Francisco set to lift some mask mandate restrictions

    04:21

  • Health experts warn Covid ‘stealth variant’ is spreading around the country

    03:24

  • Rams and Bengals fans celebrate championship wins

    00:55

  • Two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing reach plea deal on hate crime charges

    00:51

  • Warning of frozen iguanas falling from trees as temperatures plunge in Florida

    00:55

  • Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dead at 30

    00:50

  • 1986 TODAY interview: Howard Hesseman on role in ‘Head of the Class’

    04:19

  • High carbon monoxide levels at Ohio hotel leave multiple hospitalized

    01:49

  • NTSB: Investigators will put collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh under 'microscope'

    01:29

  • San Diego political leaders' home set on fire in potential arson

    01:31

  • DNA evidence links man to 4 Colorado murders dating back more than 40 years

    01:47

NBC News Channel

Parents push for audit of Texas school's explicit books

01:21

During a Katy ISD board meeting, several parents at the Texas school expressed their concerns about sexually explicit books found in the classrooms. One parent said, “There are hundreds of books that we need to audit out of our libraries right now.” KPRC’s Sofia Ojeda reports.Jan. 31, 2022

  • Florida citrus growers fight to save fruit from deep freeze

    01:33

  • Multiple historically Black colleges targeted in bomb threats across U.S.

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Parents push for audit of Texas school's explicit books

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Spotify issues advisory for Covid related content amid mounting criticism

    02:13

  • Federal judge reviews plea agreements for two men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery

    04:25

  • Off-duty Washington state police officer shot to death by deputy responding to robbery call

    01:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All