IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas police accused of pushing mom’s face into ants during arrest
May 14, 202401:22
  • Now Playing

    Texas police accused of pushing mom’s face into ants during arrest

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

    02:37

  • Bodycam shows Rochester district attorney refuse to comply during traffic stop

    01:51

  • Rochester district attorney's viral traffic stop spurs calls for her resignation

    01:30

  • California police officers charged in connection to 2021 death

    02:23

  • Video shows reportedly kidnapped teen fatally shot by deputies as she followed their instructions

    02:02

  • Bodycam video shows California deputy fatally shoot autistic teen

    02:11

  • Colorado woman awarded $3.6 million after wrongful SWAT raid

    01:34

  • Video shows controversial arrest of Philadelphia official and husband

    01:51

  • Lawsuit claims 'constitutionally unreasonable' force in fatal Georgia police shooting

    02:10

  • Bodycam shows Texas deputies shoot woman mistaken for an intruder

    01:48

  • Newly released video shows events following Tyre Nichols' fatal beating

    01:30

  • Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid

    02:26

  • WATCH: Pedestrian struck during California police pursuit

    01:45

  • Bodycam shows intense struggle between Guatemalan teen and Florida officer

    06:21

  • Lawsuit accuses Alabama officers of excessive force in Jawan Dallas death

    02:20

  • Texas DA drops indictments of 17 police officers related to George Floyd protests

    01:22

  • Lawsuit: Wyoming school resource officer assaulted 8-year-old

    01:55

  • Video shows Alabama officer use stun gun on handcuffed man

    01:41

  • Internal probe clears Ohio officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

    01:17

NBC News Channel

Texas police accused of pushing mom’s face into ants during arrest

01:22

A lawsuit accuses Texas police officers of forcing a handcuffed mother's face into an ant hill during her arrest, resulting in numerous stings. KPRC's Rilwan Balogun reports.May 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Texas police accused of pushing mom’s face into ants during arrest

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

    02:37

  • Bodycam shows Rochester district attorney refuse to comply during traffic stop

    01:51

  • Rochester district attorney's viral traffic stop spurs calls for her resignation

    01:30

  • California police officers charged in connection to 2021 death

    02:23

  • Video shows reportedly kidnapped teen fatally shot by deputies as she followed their instructions

    02:02
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All